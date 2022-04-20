Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 792 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after buying an additional 181,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 173,832 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,013,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,487 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.90.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

