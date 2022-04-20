Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.01. 2,955,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,641. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.11 and a 200 day moving average of $473.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

