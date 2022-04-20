Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,461. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

