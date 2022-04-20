Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,128. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

