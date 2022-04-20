Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.14. 4,652,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

