Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Paychex by 626.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $139.63. 1,829,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,152. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.