Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 13,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.57. 36,181,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,979. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

