Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 863,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 495,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 142,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

