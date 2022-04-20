Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 615,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,088. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

