Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after acquiring an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.32. 89,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,230. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.86.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

