Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

