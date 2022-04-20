Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AES were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

