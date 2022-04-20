Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

