Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 542 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

