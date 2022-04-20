Keep3rV1 Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $400.38 or 0.00968723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $80.08 million and $18.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

