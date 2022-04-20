Kearns & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

