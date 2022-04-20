KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $13.63

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $13.09. KE shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 129,325 shares trading hands.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

