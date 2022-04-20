KARMA One Day Volume Reaches $75.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $75.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045427 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00177825 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

