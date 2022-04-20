Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 623,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after buying an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 1,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.25. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

