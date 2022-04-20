Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

