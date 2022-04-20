Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 1.8%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 246,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 296,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JUSHF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Jushi from $3.40 to $3.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jushi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

