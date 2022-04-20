Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.20 Per Share

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.90).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($29,967.29). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,333.33).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

