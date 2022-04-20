JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.90

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 1378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

JSCPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JSR in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get JSR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.