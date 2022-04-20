JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAM stock opened at GBX 775.32 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 618.13 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 788 ($10.25). The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 736.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 732.85.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

