Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,637. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.