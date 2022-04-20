Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.80 billion-$95.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.48 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.15-10.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

