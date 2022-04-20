Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

