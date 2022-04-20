Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

