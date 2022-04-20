Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.