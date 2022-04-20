J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

