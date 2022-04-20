J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.