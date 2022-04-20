J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.72. 4,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

