ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.36

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 9458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.