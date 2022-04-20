iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 11,500 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $366,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $837,001.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

ITOS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

