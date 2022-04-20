iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.39% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $123,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70.

