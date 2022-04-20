iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,129 shares.The stock last traded at $289.20 and had previously closed at $291.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

