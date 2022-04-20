iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 10.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.