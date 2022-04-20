iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.29

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 1077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

