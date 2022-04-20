iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,475,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after acquiring an additional 272,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,691. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.