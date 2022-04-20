iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 141,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $132.23.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
