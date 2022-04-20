iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.86. 141,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.50 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.