iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as high as $35.09. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 52,372 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

