ION (ION) Reaches Market Cap of $428,596.81

ION (ION) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $428,596.81 and $296.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00189647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00396408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,728,292 coins and its circulating supply is 13,828,292 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.