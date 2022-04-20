Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 19th (BKH, CTRYY, CUE, CWAN, DAR, DASH, DCI, DNOW, DRH, DTTLY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 19th:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cue Biopharma, Inc. is an immunotherapy company developing a novel, proprietary class of biologics engineered to selectively modulate the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Cue Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

