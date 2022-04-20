Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Holdings Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 741.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $98.03. 11,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,050. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $105.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

