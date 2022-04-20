Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 901,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

