Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.81

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 53880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $615.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.30%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 330.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 526,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

