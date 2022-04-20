Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BIPS opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 157 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.86. The firm has a market cap of £297.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.
