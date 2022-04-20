Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BIPS opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 157 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.86. The firm has a market cap of £297.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

