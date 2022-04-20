Inverse Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.25 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for about $274.07 or 0.00654721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00258234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000792 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

