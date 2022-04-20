Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $11.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

