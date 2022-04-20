International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.44

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 12631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.