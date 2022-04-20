International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 276,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,280,400 shares.The stock last traded at $135.58 and had previously closed at $129.15.

The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

